Photo by Michelle Paradis.



New York, NY

Global Merchandising Manager at Coach

Angelina's





1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

A Tuesday night 7:00 showing is *chef’s kiss* to me. What else are you doing on a Tuesday night at 7pm?!

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

This is so hard because I love all my children equally, but I feel like I need to name 3 favorites here because they contain a multitude of reasons for being my favorite. My first would be Village East by Angelika, which in the East Village of New York City. The interior is simply gorgeous and haunted and I feel like I go back in time when I walk through those doors.

My second favorite theater would be the AMC Kips Bay—which is kind of a hot take because Kips Bay has chaotic energy—but that AMC is my third space. It’s the theater I most often gravitate toward when I’m seeing a movie alone because it’s a nice long walk from my apartment, I most likely won’t run into anyone I know, and they have the most comfortable seats.

Finally, my third favorite movie theater is Nantucket Dreamland. It’s as dreamy as it sounds, and it’s quite special to me.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Cola-flavored Poppi & a ziploc bag of grapes, which I smuggle into the theater.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Sticky toffee pudding & a decaf coffee.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

My memory is a bit freakish, so I do remember the first movie I ever saw in a theater, which was Thomas and the Magic Railroad.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Frederick Wiseman’s Hospital—it’s an exceptional documentary from 1970 which explores the daily activities of the people at Metropolitan Hospital Center, a large-city hospital in New York City, with emphasis on its emergency ward and outpatient clinics. It expands on the entirety of what it means to be human within its short runtime of 84 minutes, and I think everyone should see it. I laughed, I cried, and I couldn’t stop thinking about it for… well I haven’t stopped thinking about it. My friend

(a previous Movie Theater Questionnaire

!) and I saw it at Lincoln Center, but I believe it’s archived online or can be rented from most libraries. Must-watch.

(Editor’s note: It’s available for free on

.)

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

One of my favorite movies is Call Me by Your Name, and the first time I ever watched it was on my Macbook Air in my twin bed in my college dorm room in 2017, which is definitely not how Luca Guadagnino intended for the film to be consumed. I’ve long wished to see it in a theater, and the good news is that my friend Anne invited me to watch it at the Paris Theater in Manhattan in early April. I cannot wait.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

Honestly, my ideal movie theater seat doesn’t have to be fancy. All I ask is that it reclines. My seat for Dune 2 was broken and didn’t recline, and I’m still thinking about it a year later. I literally brought it up at dinner the other night.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

My parents and older relatives are always talking about how it used to cost $2.00 to see a movie. I so badly wish that were still the case, as I think movies should be accessible to anyone and everyone. Ticket prices have gotten out of hand if you ask me!!!

10. Where do you stand on intermissions?

BIG FAN. I honestly think if a movie is over 2 hours, there should be a short intermission. I absolutely loved The Brutalist’s intermission.

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

I was recently at IFC Center, a local movie theater in my neighborhood, and saw a trailer for Picnic at Hanging Rock. It was so whimsical. I need to see that ASAP.

Picnic at Hanging Rock dir. Peter Weir

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Picnic at Hanging Rock.

13. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

Oh, this is so hard. If Éric Rohmer were still alive, I’d love to see Timothée Chalamet and/or the Fanning sisters in one of his movies. And Diane Keaton. She should be in everything.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

As an Italian-American woman who loves New York City and great dialogue, my answer would have to be Moonstruck.

Moonstruck dir. Norman Jewison

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

Let me preface by saying that Sean Baker’s Oscars speech moved me to tears. The second I realized where he was going, I was overwhelmingly happy and inexplicably grateful that he was encouraging viewers to go to the theaters. I’ve consistently been going to the movies almost at least every other week since grade school. It was something I would do with my dad growing up (and still do during the holidays). Once I was in high school, I would go with my friend Meg and her sister, two of the few people who had the same feelings about movie theaters as I did. In my college years, I started going to the movies alone if I couldn’t find anyone to go with. Now, I go to the movies with all my friends or none of my friends, and it’s quite beautiful. I admit that because I live in New York City, seeing practically any movie is possible because of the accessibility I have to so many wonderful theaters, but I think anyone should go out of their way to see a movie at the theater. It immerses you in the world of whatever you’re watching, free of distractions from your phone or whatever else is happening in your surroundings. There’s nothing like it. Go to the movies.