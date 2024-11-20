Name: Alison Sivitz (a.k.a. Sivi) (a.k.a. Bald Ann Dowd)

Location: New York City

Occupation: Media Planner

Links: Alison’s Twitter, Instagram, Letterboxd, Bluesky

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

I love a Thursday or Friday night movie around 8pm. I’m usually pretty tired after work and can rarely convince myself to put on a cute outfit and go out to a bar or club. But I also hate feeling like I’m just rotting in my apartment. So putting on comfy clothes and catching an evening showtime is really satisfying. And I still make it home in time to get enough sleep! I have a pretty geriatric lifestyle.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

I love the IMAX and Dolby theaters at AMC Lincoln Square, so I’d say that location is probably my current favorite. It’s where I saw Oppenheimer in IMAX for the first time, which was a huge moment in Bald Ann Dowd history. I have a soft spot for Regal Essex Crossing as well — my first NYC apartment was a block away, and my bedroom window was directly above Hotel Chantelle’s rooftop club, so I’d escape to Regal on Friday and Saturday nights to get away from the Flo Rida remixes that kept me awake from 10pm to 4am. There’s also a Phoenix Theater in Pittsburgh that I love. I saw a lot of late-night scary movies there with friends as a teenager, so the location makes me feel very nostalgic. It’s cavernous and has a huge arcade at the entrance.

Regal Essex Crossing, New York City. Photo cred

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Okay, this is gonna be a little controversial, but I have to speak my truth. I’m staunchly against movie theater snacks. I’m an easily-distractible person, so it’s partially my fault for being so affected by little noises. But I simply cannot lock into what I’m watching if I’m listening to my own chewing or somebody else’s loud rustling. And I don’t want to smell a stranger’s hotdog.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Despite my hatred for movie snacks, I LOVE a beverage. My dream drink will always be an ice-cold Cranberry Lime Polar seltzer, which I Tweet about with a passion and frequency that would suggest I’m sponsored by the company (I’m not, but I’d love to be… wink wink nudge nudge?). In this scenario, I have a bottomless seltzer that never runs out and never goes flat and never makes me have to pee. Snack-wise, I could probably handle eating fries. They’re my favorite junk food and they’re easy enough to eat in the dark.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

The first movie I ever saw in theaters is Monsters Inc., but I was 2 years old when it came out, so I only really remember watching it on DVD when I was a bit older. I think the first movie I actually remember watching in a theater is this weird movie from 2002 called Country Bears. I don’t remember the plot, but the disturbing visuals have stuck with me well into adulthood. Also, I just Googled it, and apparently Stephen Root was in the cast. I’ve been a Stephen Root fan since I was 3 years old, I guess.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Juror #2!

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Oh God, so many. Probably either Hereditary or Parasite (I didn’t start regularly going to movie theaters until last year, so I’ve experienced most of my favorite films for the first time on a small screen). Obiyashi’s Hausu would be so much fun to watch on the big screen as well. Horror tends to be my favorite genre to watch in a theater, because sound is such an important factor in building suspense and eliciting responses from an audience. And it’s such a joy to experience jump scares and plot twists alongside other people.

Toni Colette in Hereditary dir. Ari Aster

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

It totally depends! If the theater is relatively empty, I wanna be as back/middle as possible. That’s where I feel most immersed in the movie, because the lights on the stairs aren’t in my peripheral vision. When the theater is crowded, though, I usually tend to choose a seat on the very end of a row so I have a little more leg room.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

I would put a little countdown to the actual movie in the top corner of the ads/trailers so everybody can time their pre-movie pees accordingly. Trying to time my pre-movie pees is one of the great stressors in my life.

10. What’s the ideal number/length of previews before a movie?

I think 5 trailers feels like a good number. It’s always fun to see a few previews and — like I said — pee time is important. But I think theaters are getting a bit carried away with their ad + trailer run times.

11. Do you prefer seeing movies alone or with someone/a group?

ALONE! This is a part of my psychology that probably deserves further interrogation, but watching movies with other people stresses me out so badly. Especially if I’m the one who suggested the movie. Instead of enjoying the film, I’ll spend the entire runtime worried about whether the other person is enjoying the film, and I end up feeling personally responsible if they think it’s anything less than a flawless 5-star masterpiece. I also like to sit with movies for a while after my first viewing so I can extract personal meaning and form coherent opinions before discussing the film with other people.

12. Movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

I could not possibly be more excited for the Babygirl/Nosferatu/The Brutalist release week (December 25). I tried to only choose one for this answer and got really stressed out.

13. One movie recommendation (that you think people might not know about or should give another chance to):

A Thousand and One was one of my favorite films of 2023, and I didn’t hear nearly enough people talking about it. It was A.V. Rockwell’s first feature, and she did an unbelievably stunning job. She and Teyana Taylor both deserved Oscar nominations for their work. I also think people need to revisit Babylon. I see a lot of Babylon hate online, and I get very defensive about it. I think it’s easily Damien Chazelle’s best film.

Teyana Taylor in A Thousand and One dir. A.V. Rockwell. Photo cred

14. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

In no particular order: Luca Guadagnino and Harris Dickinson! Jordan Peele and Ayo Edebiri! Ari Aster and Bill Hader (in a greater capacity than the 10-second Beau Is Afraid cameo). Damien Chazelle and Rachel Zegler!

15. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

I could probably come up with a more insightful answer, but my gut says Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. A world in which Conner4Real is regularly releasing music sounds like heaven to me.