Name: Al Horner

Location: London

Occupation: Writer and Script Apart podcast host

Links: Script Apart, Al’s Instagram

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

I love a weekday morning movie. Starting the day with an enormous coffee in a dark screening room, maybe with a pastry too, is the goddamn best. Especially when you throw in a creeping sense that somehow you’re breaking the rules by doing so? My parents were both teachers so I grew up with a very traditional view of what a job was meant to look like. Watching Tom Cruise cling to the undercarriage of a burning plane or whatever at 10am on a Tuesday is… not that, haha. So, the little feeling of frisson and rebellion that comes with a morning screening definitely adds something to the experience.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

There’s a beautiful, community-crowdfunded cinema above a grocery store in Hackney, London called The Castle Cinema. It’s my happy place: an art deco, two-screen escape from the rest of the world with the comfiest seats imaginable, wonderful staff and brilliant programming.

The Castle Cinema, London ( photo cred )

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Alright, so, please no one write in and make fun of me, but I have an irrational fear of biting down on an unpopped popcorn kernel and all my teeth instantly shattering (yes, I know, I should really speak to my therapist about that). So I’ll be boring and say… a pack of Maltesers and a Diet Pepsi? (For any Americans reading, Maltesers are like Whoppers but nine billion times better. Sorry Whoppers fans, I said what I said.)

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

An espresso martini or negroni and… do I have to pick a food? I’m a big advocate of a late night bite with friends to eat to discuss the movie we just saw (one of life’s greatest pleasures, especially if we’re in Los Feliz and making the short trip from the Los Feliz 3 to the Fred 72 diner across the road). Which means not filling up on snacks during the movie, so I’ll stick with just the negroni or espresso martini.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

The first I remember is the original Toy Story, which I saw with my parents and brother at an Odeon on the outskirts of Basingstoke in England. I know there were other family cinema trips that predated that one – The Flintstones, maybe?

But my first time watching Woody, Buzz and co is an experience burned into my memory. I basically levitated through the entire experience. Then I spent three months terrified that my toys were coming alive when I wasn’t watching, which was not at all the takeaway I was supposed to have from that film (again, probably one for my therapist).

Toy Story dir. John Lasseter (Walt Disney Studios)

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

So, I managed to get jaw-droppingly sick last month with a tropical disease called dengue fever. For ten days or so, I was mostly unconscious. When I was conscious during that time, I was pretty certain I was going to die, in a hotel room in Mexico City above a pizza stand inexplicably themed to the 2009 Henry Selick movie Coraline (I had to Google this afterwards to make sure it wasn’t a dengue hallucination). Long story short, I was marooned in Mexico for a while, eventually got well enough to travel back to the UK, then a week or so later was well enough to get back to work. My first assignment back involved me going to a screening of Mike Flanagan’s The Life Of Chuck. It hit me like a tonne of bricks. I’m sure it’d have affected me even if it hadn’t overlapped with my own brush with mortality. But sitting in a screening room watching Tom Hiddlestone dance… it did a number on me.

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

I’m lucky enough to have seen a lot of my favourite films on the big screen, either as part of a re-release or because two cinemas I go to regularly, London’s Prince Charles and LA’s The Vista, show old prints of cult classics all the time (I caught Sorcerer at the Vista recently and it was an absolute joy). So I’ll throw a curveball instead – there’s a particular friend who I don’t get to see that much these days, with whom I used to quote Matt Parker and Trey Stone’s Team America all the time when we were teenagers. It came out before we met, but I sometimes think about how I’d love to have caught it on opening night with him. I don’t know why.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat.

I’m an aisle seat guy. The suffocatingly polite British person in me always feels so bad disturbing the people in my row if I need to get out. Also, the cinemas I grew up going to didn’t have much leg room, so you had to basically physically mount the person next to you to get over them. So yeah, I always pick an aisle seat to this day as a result.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Make cinemas into community hubs! Let them host book club-style hangouts so strangers can have a drink and talk about the film they just saw. Have nights where local filmmakers can showcase shorts. Throw weekly screenings for the elderly. Make them the centerpieces of towns and villages and parts of cities that they can be and should be!

10. Where do you stand on intermissions?

As far as I’m concerned, they’re win-win. Moviegoers can take a bathroom break free in the knowledge they’re not missing a vital plot point. And theatres likely benefit from moviegoers buying another drink or popcorn re-up.

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

I’ve actually been trying to avoid trailers as much as possible and go in completely unspoiled – I did it for Sinners recently and loved having literally zero idea where the film was headed. But the 28 Years Later trailer pushing into folk horror territory? Let’s goooooo.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Aside from 28 Years Later… the new Ari Aster, Celine Song’s Materialists, Weapons by Zach Creggar, Benny Safdie’s Smashing Machine, Del Toro’s Frankenstein and the new Jurassic (even though that franchise has hurt me before) are the first that come to mind.

Eddington dir. Ari Aster (A24)

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

It’s actually right on the horizon. DiCaprio and PTA having not worked together till now feels like one of those weird oversights. So glad it’s happening at last in One Battle After Another.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Any Ghibli, thank you please.

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

This is going to sound truly insane, and maybe it’s the residual dengue fever talking, but I hold a deep-rooted belief that there’s some sort of link between the decline in movie-going as a collective experience and the rise in individualist values that’s driving a lot of our politics and socialising today. People not going to the cinema is a symptom rather than a cause of the issue, obviously – the world isn’t collapsing because not enough people saw From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina at their local Odeon. But we’ve all been encouraged by the internet to retreat into our own separate realities and spaces. And with that has come a distance between one another, a drop in empathy for others, a disconnect. When I sit in a packed-out cinema surrounded by strangers, I don’t know why, but I feel a reprieve from that disconnect. It’s fundamentally good for us to experience stories together. I can’t really articulate why but I know it like I know the sky is blue, with absolute certainty, every time I step out of a packed screening.