15 Questions With Aaron & Carlee of Hit Factory Podcast
"eating a plate of chicken wings at the movie theater is a great evil that must be vanquished"
I love listening to Aaron & Carlee’s Hit Factory, “America's first and only movie podcast”, as much as I love following all their perfect opinions on app formerly known as Twitter. Grateful to have them on here. Enjoy!
1. What’s your favorite day & time to g…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to 11am Saturday ⦙ A Movie Theater Project to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.