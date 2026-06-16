11am Saturday

11am Saturday

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Matt's avatar
Matt
3h

“A group activity for isolationists” is very good

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heather's avatar
heather
6h

I think about french fries at a movie all the time and I do think it’s so weird that they haven’t mastered that yet although there is a dine in theater that I go to that serves burgers and fries and it does make the movie so much more enjoyable tbh

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