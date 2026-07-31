Name: Izabel Pakzad

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Filmmaker, actress

Links: Izabel’s IG

Izabel’s first feature Find Your Friends now available on demand and streaming on Shudder.

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

My favorite is Friday around 7:30, after an early dinner. There’s something about walking in with a full belly, ready to just sink into the movie.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

It depends on the movie. For anything older, the New Beverly and the Vista are my two favorites in LA — the history, the programming, the sense that the people programming these films have a deep knowledge and love for cinema. It makes watching anything there feel that much more special. And part of what I love about going to those two theaters is finding a film from decades ago that I never caught in theaters and finally getting to watch it on the big screen. That discovery is so exciting and fun.

Vista Theater, Los Angeles

For newer releases, it’s the AMC at The Grove for me. Partially because I’m a Stubs member and I love going as much as I can, but also because I love the chaos of that place. It gives me hope that people are still showing up for movies — it feels like a fucking party.

AMC at The Grove, Los Angeles

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Classic popcorn, no butter. Large Coke Zero with a lot of ice. And sometimes Raisinets, if I’m feeling a sweet tooth.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Honestly? I love what's already there — I don't need to get all fancy. Maybe the only other thing that would be kind of amazing would be munching on french fries with a large Coke Zero during a film. That would be heaven. I'm also kind of obsessed with this new candy Delish Fish — It's so chewy and the perfect snack for the movies.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

I know this is a little crazy, but my first real moviegoing memory was Mulholland Drive. I was young, and it made such an impact on me — but it also terrified me for years.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

The Odyssey. My mind is still blown.

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

I almost feel embarrassed to say it, but I only got into the Harry Potter films in the last five years, and I wish I could have had that experience of watching them all on the big screen!

8. Have you ever seen a movie more than once in theaters?

I have an obsessive personality, so when I love a movie, I literally want to see it a hundred times. So yes, of course!

9. Do you stay through the credits or leave as soon as the film ends?

I always stay through the credits! I think it's important — it's a way of giving respect to everyone who worked on the film.

10. What’s one thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Honestly, just comfier seats — that always makes the experience better. Some theaters now have those special reclining seats, and I think if you get the seats right, there's really no complaints for me. You get to watch in the coziest way possible.

11. Tell me about an especially memorable moviegoing experience that stands out in your mind.

I saw Gaspar Noé's Irréversible twice in two days — first in its original form, then the next day in the Straight Cut. Having two completely different experiences of the same film back to back was kind of amazing. I thought it was really special.

Irreversible dir. Gaspar Noé (Lionsgate)

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

I Want Your Sex — the new Gregg Araki film. I'm really looking forward to it.

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

Gaspar Noé directing Florence Pugh — his boldness and her willingness to go anywhere emotionally would be something to behold. Though selfishly, I'd love to direct her myself. And I'd love, just as much, to act in something of Gaspar's. Both would be a dream!

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

That's a really hard question, because there are films I love so much — I love their worlds — but I wouldn't necessarily want to live in them. So to actually answer: I think The Bling Ring would be a really fun world to live in.

The Bling Ring dir. Sofia Coppola (A24)

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

There’s something really special about being transported into a different world — different people’s stories and experiences — that we really only get from movies and storytelling. It’s constantly teaching us things about the world, the people around us, and about ourselves — and it allows us to have empathy for people’s stories, whether it’s a genre movie, a drama, or a comedy. And it creates a real sense of community: sitting in a theater, watching with other people, sharing that experience. In this day and age of social media, it’s really hard to connect with people in that way. And that’s something so important for us to have!