Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan Harer's avatar
Ryan Harer
1d

Any time someone gives me a mid-to-negative review and they watched it on a 13"-or-smaller screen at home......... distrust!

Reply
Share
heather's avatar
heather
1d

A Greek salad made me GASP lolol

Reply
Share
1 reply by 11am Saturday
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 11am Saturday · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture