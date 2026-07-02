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Lynn Chen's avatar
Lynn Chen
8h

As somebody who drinks a lot of Diet Coke and pees constantly I feel seen

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Hunter Harris's avatar
Hunter Harris
9h

oh this is the crossover i needed

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