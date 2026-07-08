Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura's avatar
Laura
3d

"10. What’s one thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Improve the movies."

Now this is THE answer! My god.

Reply
Share
1 reply by 11am Saturday
Marya E. Gates's avatar
Marya E. Gates
3d

oh shit! he used to do a programming series every year at the Pacific Film Archive when I was in college. One time I saw Cleo From 5 to 7 followed by Shampoo with introductions by him. He also programmed Shop Around The Corner every year, so I got to see that one on the big screen a few times.

Reply
Share
3 replies by 11am Saturday and others
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 11am Saturday · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture