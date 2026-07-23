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Marshall Shaffer's avatar
Marshall Shaffer
1d

I was *obsessed* with SPY KIDS as an 8-year-old and definitely wanted to live in that universe (...and am realizing maybe I still do?)

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Matt's avatar
Matt
1d

That’s how I wanna get married.

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