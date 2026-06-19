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Marshall Shaffer's avatar
Marshall Shaffer
27m

1) adding butterfly vs. mushroom to my lexicon 2) justice for BENJAMIN BUTTON!

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Marquita Norwood's avatar
Marquita Norwood
29m

The taxonomy of popcorn shapes? I hadn’t a clue.

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