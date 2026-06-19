Name: Ben Proudfoot

Location: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Filmmaker & Entrepreneur

Links: Breakwaterstudios, Ben’s IG

Ben’s latest film The Baddest Speechwriter of All, about Martin Luther King Jr.’s lawyer and speechwriter, Clarence B. Jones, just premiered at Tribeca Film Festival and will be on Netflix later in 2026.

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Honestly, I love a Saturday matinee. Time and energy to discuss the movie after!

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

I’m partial to Norris Cinema Theatre on USC’s campus. I had so many transcendent experiences there as a student. I saw Singin’ In The Rain there for the first time as a freshman. Got to ask Steven Spielberg a question as a junior. Heard many lectures from Drew Casper. And even got to screen some of my movies there for students more recently. It’s a beautiful theater.

Norris Cinema Theatre, LA ( photo credit )

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Diet Coke by the gallon and buttered popcorn. Important that it be the butterfly, not mushroom, variety.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Crackers and cheese.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

Mrs. Doubtfire at the Oxford Theatre in Halifax Nova Scotia. Sadly, it is now a climbing gym.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

I saw Marty Supreme with my family over the holidays!

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Lawrence of Arabia when it came out.

8. Have you ever seen a movie more than once in theaters?

I think I saw The Dark Knight 3 or 4 times in high school.

9. Do you stay through the credits or leave as soon as the film ends?

Yes, Always. Religiously.

10. What’s one thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Replace pre-roll ads with live music.

11. Tell me about an especially memorable moviegoing experience that stands out in your mind.

I remember seeing an FYC screening of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and David Fincher and the cast came for a Q&A. I loved (and still love) that movie so much and I just remember every cell in my body vibrating watching that film. For whatever reason it just hit my resonant frequency.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Spielberg’s Disclosure Day. He is the master.

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

I’d love to see Spielberg x Jim Carrey.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

I love old Hollywood so maybe Singin’ In The Rain or The Bad and The Beautiful.

Singin’ in The Rain dir. Gene Kelly , Stanley Donen (MGM)

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

Join your community. Be reminded of our shared humanity. Connect with your neighbors.