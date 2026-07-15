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heather
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“Every Oscars season they do a screening of the live action and animated short nominees, which I try to see because they’re otherwise kind of inaccessible” Wait I love this and wish more theaters would do this. Also yes to the candy sampler 🙂‍↕️

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