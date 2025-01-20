I was in the midst of assembling a LEGO film camera with my family when I got the news of David Lynch’s passing. The first thing I did was go online to confirm it’s real, the second was texting my friend Alisa Marie. Alisa is a long time devotee and student of David Lynch’s works. She got me into Twin Peaks, we watched every single episode and Fire Walk With Me together (I still haven’t seen The Return, that’s up next). She’s from the Pacific North West. She studied film and watches more movies than anyone I know. She walked down the aisle to the Twin Peaks theme song.

Despite the heaviness of coming to terms with David Lynch’s absence, social media coming together (for the literal first time) to celebrate him both as a filmmaker and clearly a very lovely human has been so nice. I’d like to live in that world for a bit longer, so I invited Alisa over to answer 10 questions about David Lynch.

While you’re here, Carel Struycken, who played “The Giant” in Twin Peaks, lost his home in the Altadena fire. Please consider donating to his GFM here.

1. What’s the first David Lynch film you saw in a theater?

Judging by dates, it was likely Lost Highway in 1997, when I was a late teen and getting really into Twin Peaks, but I have such a foggy recollection of this. Like, that movie is embedded in my subconscious as though it has always been there, but I do not remember seeing it. That was also just such a stunning time for movies in theaters and my little forming baby film nerd brain, it may have simply gotten lost. §1Appropriate!

2. What’s the last David Lynch film you saw in a theater?

Mullholland Drive not long ago, at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, with you! Rebekah Del Rio, who sings “Llorando (Crying)” at Club Silencio near the end of the film, was in the audience. I remember leaving just as stunned as if I were seeing it for the first time, smoking cigarettes on Hollywood Blvd with you, talking about how it was the greatest movie ever made.

3. Tell me about your dream the morning of his passing.

Let me preface this by saying it is not typical for me to dream about David Lynch. I love him, I love his work, but I do not recall dreaming about him before. It was an incredibly odd experience that I would dream about this man that I do not know the day that he died. In the moment, it felt normal as anything, which only makes it that much more strange. In any case: I dreamt I was talking to Lynch in a room full of blue and green light. Or like, I was talking to others, but he was there and could hear me. You know, dream stuff. I was arguing, as is my fashion when I’m passionate about film, that he was maybe the most important filmmaker. That all his work had been resisted early on, but was now considered so important and so influential that it was undeniable. Weirdly affirming that after he passed, the enormous outpouring of support for him and his work kind of validated my correct dream opinion. And in the dream, he was pleased to hear it, like a little humbled, weak? Quiet, but taking it in. Although I do remember being like “Except Inland Empire, that one is still tough” or something to that effect. I really need to revisit that movie. I saw a post recently that said Inland Empire might be a portal directly to hell, and, like, fair.

When I woke up, my husband told me not to look at my phone. He said he wanted me to hear from him that David Lynch had passed. In the moment it was easy to accept, because I had just been hanging out with him in my dream, of course he was gone. Once it settled in though, I spent the whole day crying.

4. What’s the first film you’d recommend to someone who hasn’t yet explored his work?

Absolutely Blue Velvet. Just dive into the deep end. It’s got everything in it: Violence, his bananas sense of humor, sex, Kyle MacLachlan, Laura Dern, Isabella Rossellini, a musical number out of nowhere. It’s challenging, but if you can get through it and want more, buckle up, buck-o.

Blue Velvet dir. David Lynch, Criterion Collection cover

I think Twin Peaks is maybe an easier entry, but you really do need to be prepared to dedicate a lot of time to it (and to stick with the cringier parts of the second season), but boy howdy is it worth it.

Mulholland Drive if you need a softer approach and can’t watch, like, two full days worth of content.

5. Say you’re programming a David Lynch retrospective of 3 films. What does the program look like?

This is so tough! I think Mulholland Drive because it is perfect, The Straight Story because it’s so bizarrely sincere, and Wild at Heart because it's a riot.

Sheryl Lee in Wild at Heart dir. David Lynch

6. You studied film and have seen pretty much everything that’s ever been made. Who do you think out of up and coming directors carries a bit of Lynch’s essence?

Listen, I have not, but thank you! I try. Jane Schoenbrun for sure. They’ve talked extensively about how Twin Peaks: The Return was a huge influence on I Saw the TV Glow; the mix of suburbia, dangerous dream world, and a flawed and reluctant protagonist sit in the same world as Lynch, and not in a corny imitation kind of a way.

There’s a funny thing that happens in S2 of Twin Peaks (when Lynch was no longer involved for long stretches) where other directors step in and try to imitate his style, placing shots where they think he might, or having some kind of stilted dialog, and it’s so clear that they’re just parroting Lynch, trying on his clothes. I feel like Schoenbrun digs deeper and understands that it's not about reflecting a style, but asking questions though cinema in a similar way.

7. You introduced me to Twin Peaks and we watched every single episode together. Is there an episode that means more to you than others?

I’m not sure there is one episode I could pinpoint, but (and you haven’t seen this yet) Season 3, Episode 8 is maybe the most impressive episode of television/media you will ever see and I am not exaggerating. It is transcendent.

Twin Peaks: The Return, “Part 8”

There are moments throughout the series, however, that stick in my heart like glass: Garland Briggs talking to Bobby about his vision for him; Cooper at the end of S2 in the red room realizing he is in way over his head; Laura’s funeral.

8. Have you ever met David Lynch?

Unfortunately I never met him anywhere but in my dreams (again, appropriate) but I did actually meet Kyle MacLachlan! He has a wine called Pursued by Bear, and he had an event at K&L Wines in Hollywood where my husband and I used to go frequently. We brought our small dog, Freddie Mercury, with us. When we got close, Kyle fully skipped several people in front of us in line to meet our dog saying, “Who is this?!” He just went for him, no hesitation or regard for anyone else there. Freddie gave him many kisses because Freddie has good taste.

It was very clear Kyle was not, like, thrilled to be talking about TP, and wanted to talk about his wine, but was being such a good, generous sport. I’m also from the Pacific Northwest, so, even though I only wanted to talk about TP, I tried to talk to him about where his wine was grown in Washington State, and he seemed light up at that. When it came time to take a picture, he picked up my dog and was like, “You want me to hold your dog,” not really a question. He signed our bottles with well wishes for our upcoming wedding, and I still have them somewhere. Just an all around profoundly charming, handsome man.

9. How can we as fans of Lynch’s work but also as humans carry on his legacy?

Create! Be kind to people and nurture long friendships. Be curious. Ask questions and don’t be bothered so much about the answers, just let the questions live as they are. Eat Cheetos and Diet Coke, donuts and coffee. Meditate (however you see fit). Support theaters and films and film archives. Don’t be afraid to be weird or silly or to fail. Work out your shadow self in your art, and remain as good as you can. Consume art widely, from disparate sources and disciplines. Pay attention to your dreams.

10. Should we take a trip up to Twin Peaks this spring?

Fuck yes.